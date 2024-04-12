Man held for duping people on job pretext

PTI

New Delhi, April 11

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in banks in southwest Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, Vishal Ahuja, who was arrested on Wednesday, is a diploma holder and had previously worked in KFC and Pizza Hut but had to leave his job due to an accident last year, a police officer said.

“After recovering, he was looking for jobs and was cheated by some fraudster,” the officer said. He allegedly used the same modus operandi to cheat others, they added.

Ahuja, a resident of Uttam Nagar, bought a package of WorkIndia Job Portal to publish false advertisements of banking assistant and data entry operator job opportunities, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

“When the interested job-seekers approached him on WhatsApp, he would dupe them on the pretext of verification fee, demo fee, interview fee, etc,” the DCP said.

Ahuja would also send false offer letters, appointment letters and confirmation letters from HDFC Bank after changing the names of the candidates using online PDF editors, he said.

He allegedly posed as a human resource employee of a bank, he opened bank accounts of the victims after taking their KYC documents and biometrics. He then used those accounts to cheat others, Meena said.