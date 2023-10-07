Man held for inflammatory posts over Nuh

Gurugram, October 6
The Gurugram police arrested Mohammad Shahid Alam, a resident of Bihar, on Friday for posting inflammatory posts through his Twitter (X) account with the intention of instigating riots among the common people and increasing mutual hatred among religions during violence in Nuh, Sohna and Gurugram.
