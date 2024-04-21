Man held with e-cigarettes

PTI

Gurugram: A joint team of the CM flying squad and district drug control department caught a Delhi resident with a huge quantity of e-cigarettes. An FIR has been registered against him at Sector 29 police station. Drugs control officer Amandeep Chouhan said they received a tip-off that Harpreet Singh of Janta Colony in Raghubir Nagar, who used to supply e-cigarettes, is coming to Gurugram on Golf Course Road. Based on the information, a joint team nabbed the accused. OC

Police issue traffic advisory

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have issued an advisory on traffic restrictions and diversions for Sunday’s Lord Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam. According to the traffic advisory, a programme to commemorate the 2,550th anniversary of Lord Mahavir’s nirvana will be held at Bharat Mandapam from 10 am on Sunday. The event is being organised by the Jain community in association with the Union Ministry of Culture. A large gathering is expected that may affect traffic on the roads surrounding Bharat Mandapam, it stated.PTI

Min temperature above average

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2° Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature settled at 23.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, it said. The humidity level oscillated between 34 per cent and 60 per cent, it added. For Sunday, the weather office has predicted strong surface winds during the day. The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 38 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI

4-storey building collapses in Kalyanpuri

New Delhi: The police and locals at the site as rescuers carry out relief work after a four-storey building collapsed in the Kalyanpuri area of New Delhi on Saturday. No casualties were reported. The dilapidated building had been tilting precariously before it collapsed (right), the Delhi Police said. PTI, Tribune photo

