Man held with foreign currency at Delhi airport

New Delhi, January 29

Officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday intercepted a passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, and seized foreign currency notes valued at Rs 64 lakh from his possession, officials said.

The foreign currency (Euro and New Zealand Dollars) were concealed inside handle of a trolley bag, CISF said. On Saturday, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff noticed suspicious activities of a passenger later identified as Surinder Singh Rihal, at the check-in area near 'K' row, who was supposed to travel to Bangkok by Thai Airlines Flight," officials said in a statement.

The statement added that on random checking of his baggage, doubtful images of concealment of currency in 'the trolley handles' were noticed. The matter was informed to departure Customs officials and the passenger was allowed to proceed.