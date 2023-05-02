Man involved in 200 snatching cases arrested

PTI

New Delhi, May 1

A 40-year-old man involved in nearly 200 incidents of snatching, mostly neck chains, has been arrested, the police said on Monday.

Ranjeet Singh, alias Billa, has been previously arrested in more than 40 cases, including 22 cases of robbery and snatching, they said.

He was released on bail in May 2020 from Tihar jail in view of the Covid pandemic to restrict the spread of the virus in prisons. Singh then moved to his native place in Alwar in Rajasthan, the police said. They said however, he later resumed his criminal activities in Delhi. Nine gold chains snatched by him have been recovered, the police said.

The police launched an operation and arrested him.

During the interrogation, Singh claimed that he operated alone and executed nearly 200 snatching incidents, the police said.