 Man killed as bus rams into over dozen vehicles in Delhi’s Rohini South : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Man killed as bus rams into over dozen vehicles in Delhi’s Rohini South

Man killed as bus rams into over dozen vehicles in Delhi’s Rohini South

Accident occurred around 2.45 pm near Vishram Chowk in Awantika

Man killed as bus rams into over dozen vehicles in Delhi’s Rohini South

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 4

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) low-floor electric bus rammed into more than a dozen vehicles in Rohini South here on Saturday, killing a man, police said.

No passenger was in the bus when the accident occurred around 2.45 pm near Vishram Chowk in Awantika. The bus hit a car, then an e-rickshaw and two-wheelers parked on the side of a road, they said.

Police said the bus driver, Sandeep Kumar, was held from the spot. He told the police that he suffered from a seizure due to epilepsy, a brain disease.

Police have accessed multiple CCTV footage of the crash, where the bus could be seen hitting vehicles one by one. A few of the parked two-wheelers were damaged completely under the bus.

A man died on the spot while another was injured, police said, adding that it seems the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

The deceased was yet to be identified.

The injured, Ram Sharma, a resident of Rohini Sector 3, was admitted to hospital. Sharma suffered a head injury.

After dropping off passengers in Rohini, Kumar was on the way towards the depot when the accident took place, police said.

“He told us that he suffered from epilepsy. We have conducted his medical examination,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department of the Delhi government in a statement termed the incident “unfortunate”. The Delhi government is resolutely standing with the grieving family, it said.

“The driver suddenly became unconscious and lost his control over the bus and hit the left side parked vehicles on the road. The PCR was called by the conductor and helped the police to take the injured to the hospital for medical treatment,” the statement read.

A senior officer reached the spot and also visited Dr B R Ambedkar Hospital to enquire about the injured, it said.

“As far as malfunction of machines is concerned, the Delhi government has its set of standard procedures to ensure safe and hassle-free travel in the city,” the Transport Department said.

The police believed this is the first such fatal crash by the electric low-floor DTC bus, since its induction in the fleet of public transport.

The statement of the bus driver has been recorded to corroborate the sequence of events, police said.

They said help of the local intelligence has been taken to identify the deceased.

At the time of the accident, the victim, suspected to be a rag-picker, was crossing the road, police said.

A case has been registered at Rohini South police station and further investigations were on, they added.

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

