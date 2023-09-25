Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

New Delhi, September 24
A man was killed after being run over by an unidentified vehicle in northeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.
The police said that they are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the offending vehicle and its driver. “The incident was reported around 5.50 am on Sunday near a road opposite ITI, Nand Nagri,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. He added that police received information that a body of a man around 26-27 years of age was found.
“Prima facie, it looks like a case of hit and run and the offending vehicle and its driver yet to be identified. So far, no public witness was found at the spot,” said the DCP.
The police said the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and the body has been kept at the morgue for identification, they said.
The police have registered an FIR into the matter and launched an investigation, said the DCP.
