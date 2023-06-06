Man kills brother, nabbed

PTI

New Delhi, June 5

A 25-year-old man was on Monday stabbed to death allegedly by his brother following an argument in west Delhi's Paschim Puri area, the police said.

Information was received from Guru Govind Singh Hospital at around at 2.30 am about admission of a man, Anarjeet, who was declared brought dead, they said. The deceased, who had a stab wound on the chest and injury marks on the head, was brought to the hospital by his mother and neighbours, police said.

Anarjeet lived in a makeshift structure on a pavement in Shahid Singh Camp, Paschim Puri, they said.

His mother Sundari Devi (70) said her two sons sold eggs, police said.

Ajay has been arrested. A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.