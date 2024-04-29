 Man kills friend for talking to his wife in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Man kills friend for talking to his wife in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar

Man kills friend for talking to his wife in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar

A heated argument turned into a scuffle and the victim hit was hit with a brick lying nearby

Man kills friend for talking to his wife in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

New Delhi, April 29

A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend in north Delhi’s old Lajpat Rai market over suspicion that he used to talk to his wife, police on Monday said.

The accused has been identified as Gulab Jha.

“On Saturday at 12.34 pm, information was received at the Kotwali police station regarding an unidentified body of a man lying on the roof of the old Lajpat Rai market close to the Red Fort. A team was sent to the spot and they found that a man was lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head, body and deep lacerated wound on neck,” DCP (north) MK Meena said.

An FIR was registered and further investigation was launched into the matter, police said.

“Three separate teams were constituted to crack the case. The team checked around 200 CCTV footage. The victim was identified as Manoj Kumar Gupta (28), who was engaged in packing of cartons for different shopkeepers,” said the DCP, adding the team later arrested accused Jha.

Jha disclosed during interrogation that his friend frequently conversed with his wife, police said.

“Enraged with the act of his friend, he called Gupta to have drinks and a verbal spat ensued between the duo over sharing of money of drinks and he threatened his friend to stay away from his wife,” the DCP said.

“The heated argument turned into a scuffle and he hit the deceased with a brick that was lying nearby. Since Gupta was heavily intoxicated, his head hit the floor. Thereafter, he took a piece of glass bottle lying nearby and cut Gupta’s neck repeatedly. He also took away his phone,” he added.

The police later added Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) of the IPC in the case. 

