Man kills wife over dowry

PTI

New Delhi: A man allegedly slit his 27-year-old wife’s throat over dowry in Delhi's Bakhtawarpur area, the police said on Tuesday. The accused — Manjeet (30) — allegedly slit her throat using a sharp-edged weapon at their home on Monday. They said the police received information about a fight between the couple around 7 pm and a team reached the spot and found the woman’s body. “We got to know that there was some dowry-related issue between the couple, due to which he killed her,” a police officer said. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, an FIR was lodged against Manjeet, his father Bhim (52), mother Meena (48) and brother Manish (27). TNS

Minor raped, two held

New Delhi: Two people, including a juvenile, have been nabbed for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl here. On March 18, the girl was raped by the two, also her neighbours, when she was alone at home, the girl alleged. A senior police official said a case was registered against the accused the same day. Junaid Khan (25) was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha while the juvenile was apprehended from Shastri Nagar here.PTI

SUV catches fire on Delhi flyover

New Delhi: A sports utility vehicle went up in flames on a flyover in Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi area on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No one was injured in the incident, they said. “We received information that a car caught fire. One fire tender was pressed into service. It took 20 minutes to douse the flames,” a DFS official said.