 Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal slams state of law and order; DCW chief Swati Maliwal seeks details of murder

Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, July 28

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly killed with an iron rod by a man in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Friday for turning down his marriage proposal, police said.

The victim and accused were first cousins, with their mothers as sisters, they said.

The victim, identified as Nargis, was attacked by a 28-year-old Irfan when she was with him in a park near Delhi University's Sri Aurobindo College, police said, adding, the accused has been arrested.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted slamming the state of law and order in the city and urged the Union Home Minister and the Lieutenant Governor to take strict measures in that direction.

"Another daughter was brutally murdered in Delhi, it is very sad. Law and order has become a serious issue in Delhi. It is a request to the LG and the Home Minister, make the police a little active. The safety of the daughters of Delhi and the people of Delhi is very important," he said.

Police said they got the information at 12.08 pm that a man hit a woman in her head in the Vijay Mandal Park in Shivalik A Block of Malviya Nagar and fled.

The woman's body was found under a bench with her head bleeding and an iron rod lying near her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

According to police, Nargis and Irfan were in a relationship earlier and there were also talks about their marriage, but Nargis's family finally disapproved of it.

Nargis stopped talking to Irfan, which made him even more agitated, police said. Nargis had completed her graduation this year and used to attend coaching classes in Malviya Nagar, they said.

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to police seeking details of the murder. The notice issued by the DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal sought details of the FIR registered in the matter and arrested accused and any other action taken from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) by July 31.

#Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

No metro project for Chandigarh, Lok Sabha told

2
Trending

Glen Maxwell, wife Vini host Tamil baby shower ceremony; fans hail him for respecting Indian traditions

3
Haryana

Allegations against Judge Parmar serious: Punjab and Haryana HC

4
Diaspora

UK lawyers’ watchdog opens investigation into false asylum claims

5
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

6
Nation

A black crow moment in Parliament

7
Nation

Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

8
Chandigarh

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

9
Nation

AAP spokesperson booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate

10
Himachal

Houses gone, deluge of woes for 130 Sainj families in Kullu district

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High ...

Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted amid opposition protest over Manipur issue

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over Manipur issue

Soon after the House met at 11 am, the opposition members we...

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after spat between Chairman, TMC leader Derek O’Brien

Refrain from indulging in theatrics, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tells TMC leader Derek O’Brien

Upper House adjourned for the day

Santokh Singh murder case: AGTF in joint operation with Moga police arrest 3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang

3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case

Preliminary investigation reveals gangster Gopi Dallewalia a...

Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal slams state of law and order; DCW chief S...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Mohali: Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested by Chandigarh Police with 18.6 gm heroin

13 works still pending, Chandigarh Smart City plan faces delays

Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Service charge ban: Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh cost on restaurant bodies

Delhi-NCR saw highest rabies deaths in 2022

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Jalandhar: Bhogpur man dies in Canada; police launch investigation

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

863 establishments owe Rs 6.26-cr PF dues, EPFO mulls penal action

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda’s last rites to be held tomorrow

After deluge, affected residents await relief

Monsoon fury: For Shivpuri residents, rain comes with spate of trouble

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes