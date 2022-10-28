Man nabbed for stalking

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 27

The police have arrested former consultant of a private company for allegedly stalking, harassing and threatening a female manager of the same company. An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station on Wednesday. The accused was produced in a court today and later sent to judicial custody.

According to the complaint, Yogender had joined the company on April 7 as consultant, but due to unsatisfactory delivery of work he was fired on June 13. “It was an organisational decision, but after being sacked, Yogender started stalking me. He sent me threatening messages,” said the complainant.