Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

PTI

New Delhi, June 4

A 33-year-old man was allegedly caught stealing iron pipes of Delhi metro here, the police said.

On Sunday at around 10.43 am, a PCR call was made that two persons were caught with stolen metro goods (iron pipes) on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near RPS Colony, MB Road in south Delhi, a senior police officer said.

The police reached the spot and found one Neeraj (33), a resident of Tigri Extension, caught by a metro security manager, he said, adding another person had fled before the police arrived at the scene.

The two accused were stealing the pipes and loading them into an auto-rickshaw, the officer said.