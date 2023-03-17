Man opens fire at neighbour after losing case, held

PTI

New Delhi, March 16

A 70-year-old man allegedly opened fire on his neighbour and injured him outside the finance commissioner’s office in north Delhi’s Civil Lines after losing an arbitration case against him, the police said.

KK Sharma, who retired as a transport officer from Loni, had been fighting the arbitration case against Pradeep Behel over a housing society in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri for more than 15 years, they said.

The police said Behel was having tea at a shop outside the finance commissioner’s office after the arbitration case concluded when Sharma appeared there around 11.15 am and fired 2-3 shots at Behel from his licensed gun. Both Sharma and Behel live in the same society.

Behel was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and is stated to be out of danger, a senior police officer said. “The accused was apprehended from the spot and later arrested,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.