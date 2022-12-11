Man posts woman's contact number on social media, held

PTI

New Delhi, December 10

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by circulating her mobile number on a Whatsapp group where pornographic content was shared, the police said on Saturday.

The man, identified as Sajim Khan, a resident of Himmatpur village of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a tailor at a private company in Noida. After Khan shared the 24-year-old victim's contact number on the group, she started receiving inappropriate messages from different numbers, the police said. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the mobile phone used in the offence had been seized. Earlier, Khan had unsuccessfully tried to strike up a conversation with her.