Man posts woman's contact number on social media, held

New Delhi, December 10
A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by circulating her mobile number on a Whatsapp group where pornographic content was shared, the police said on Saturday.
The man, identified as Sajim Khan, a resident of Himmatpur village of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a tailor at a private company in Noida. After Khan shared the 24-year-old victim's contact number on the group, she started receiving inappropriate messages from different numbers, the police said. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the mobile phone used in the offence had been seized. Earlier, Khan had unsuccessfully tried to strike up a conversation with her.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tawang clash: Manish Tewari, Randeep Surjewala move adjournment-of-business notices in Parliament
Congress demands PM, Defence minister’s statements in Parlia...
Incident at LAC will affect India-China relations: Arunachal MP
Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the LAC in Tawang se...
IED planted by militants along road detected in J-K's Sopore
The IED, which was planted by militants, is detected by a ro...
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for 'kill Modi' remark
In a video that surfaces on social media on Monday morning, ...
G7 countries support India's G20 Presidency; reiterate commitments towards equitable world
In a joint statement issued on Monday, the leaders of the G-...