Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

PTI

New Delhi, July 31

In an unusual case of financial crime, an employee of a private recruitment company allegedly worked out an innovative plan to fraudulently put his unemployed wife on the payroll and ensured that regular salary was paid to her for over 10 years, causing a loss of crores to the firm.

According to a complaint filed by ManpowerGroup, one of its employees, Radhaballav Nath, who joined the firm in 2008 as an assistant manager (finance) and was subsequently promoted to the position of manager (finance), allegedly worked out a plan to generate a regular source of income for his unemployed wife at the company's cost.

As the company attaches high priority to data privacy, it had allowed accessibility to the monthly payroll and reimbursement data to only three officers — the director (human resources), the chief human resource officer (CHRO) and Nath.

“The modus operandi adopted by Nath was that after receiving the approved excel file containing the payroll data from the office of the CHRO, Nath used to insert an additional row having his wife's name, Sasmita Raul @ Sasmita Nath, in the said excel sheet containing the payroll data,” the company's complaint, which was converted into an FIR, said.

It added, “Along with inserting the name, he used to add the salary amount in his wife's name. He also used to tamper with his own salary figure.”

It further added that on being confronted with documents, Nath admitted that he had illegally transferred Rs 3.6 crore to his wife's bank account from 2012 onwards.

He also admitted that he inflated his own salary and transferred Rs 60 lakh to his account over the last several years, totalling a loss of Rs 4.2 crore to the company.