 Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Added her name in register, transferred Rs 3.6 crore to account

Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 31

In an unusual case of financial crime, an employee of a private recruitment company allegedly worked out an innovative plan to fraudulently put his unemployed wife on the payroll and ensured that regular salary was paid to her for over 10 years, causing a loss of crores to the firm.

According to a complaint filed by ManpowerGroup, one of its employees, Radhaballav Nath, who joined the firm in 2008 as an assistant manager (finance) and was subsequently promoted to the position of manager (finance), allegedly worked out a plan to generate a regular source of income for his unemployed wife at the company's cost.

As the company attaches high priority to data privacy, it had allowed accessibility to the monthly payroll and reimbursement data to only three officers — the director (human resources), the chief human resource officer (CHRO) and Nath.

“The modus operandi adopted by Nath was that after receiving the approved excel file containing the payroll data from the office of the CHRO, Nath used to insert an additional row having his wife's name, Sasmita Raul @ Sasmita Nath, in the said excel sheet containing the payroll data,” the company's complaint, which was converted into an FIR, said.

It added, “Along with inserting the name, he used to add the salary amount in his wife's name. He also used to tamper with his own salary figure.”

It further added that on being confronted with documents, Nath admitted that he had illegally transferred Rs 3.6 crore to his wife's bank account from 2012 onwards.

He also admitted that he inflated his own salary and transferred Rs 60 lakh to his account over the last several years, totalling a loss of Rs 4.2 crore to the company.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two home guards killed, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

2
Haryana

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

3
Himachal

Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

4
Trending

Celina Jaitly says Pakistani journalist made false claims on her relationship with actors Feroz, Fardeen Khan; Indian govt to take action

5
Nation

'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

6
Nation

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

8
Delhi

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

9
Entertainment

Gippy Grewal welcomes Sanjay Dutt to Punjabi cinema with 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi'

10
Nation Explainer

What is 'trishul' doing inside Gyanvapi mosque, questions Adityanath, asks Muslim side to rectify 'historic blunder'

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

Clashes over religious procession in Nuh, 2 Home Guard men shot

Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die

Sec 144 imposed | Net suspended | Schools shut in 4 district...

‘Horrendous’: SC raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

Two victims in video move top court for independent probe

Refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Oppn-ruled states

Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states

Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...

Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for three freedom fighters

Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha

Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...

Bhushan aide Sanjay files papers for top WFI post

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh aide Sanjay files papers for top WFI post


Cities

View All

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

SGPC-union stalemate continues

Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Batala minor student raped by staff member

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

Coolest July in over a decade

Pair of heritage chairs auctioned for Rs 7L in US

Cab driver stabbed to death, dumped near Mullanpur

Chandigarh sees decline in sex ratio at birth in three years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Delhi cops bust fake call centre duping US citizens

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

Farmers must get Rs 50K per acre as compensation: Panel

Sangharsh panel protests illegal mining

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Another gangster lands in police net

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note

On martyrdom day, rich tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh