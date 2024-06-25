Man ‘rapes’ teen, booked

PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have booked a man for allegedly raping a teenage girl over a year in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area, an officer said on Monday. The girl, who is now 18 years old, was a minor at the time of the incident. Her mother had admitted her to Safdarjung Hospital for the termination of her pregnancy during the fourth month. The hospital staff reported the matter to the police on June 22. “Stating that she was “friends” with the accused for a year, the victim has alleged that the man forced her to make physical relations with him from January 2023 to January 2024,” the officer said. PTI

3 arrested for abducting child

New Delhi: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly abducting and selling a one-year-old child near the Tagore Garden Metro Station of West Delhi. The accused have been identified as Manish Kumar Gupta (27) and Mohit Tiwari, who kidnapped the child and sold it to Shobha for Rs 3 lakh in Bihar. “On June 13, an information was received that two persons on a motorcycle kidnapped a child from a family which was sleeping by a roadside,” the police said.