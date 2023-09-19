Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

IANS

New Delhi, September 19

A 40-year-old man shot himself dead at his residence in south Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Tomer, a resident of B-Block, Sangam Vihar and a native of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, at 01:23 a.m, a police control room call was received that a man had shot himself. In response, a police team promptly rushed to the scene.

Upon reaching, they discovered Tomer's body with a gunshot wound on his head.

"A forensic team was summoned, which recovered an empty cartridge along with a homemade pistol containing three live cartridges," said a senior police official.

Upon further inquiry, it was revealed that the now-deceased had been cohabiting with his partner and her three children at this address for the past six years.

"Inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) are currently underway, and a case under sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act is being registered at Tigri police station. Post-mortem procedures will also be conducted," the official said, adding that the reason behind this extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

