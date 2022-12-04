Man shot dead by two assailants

PTI

Faridabad: A 59-year-old man from Delhi was allegedly shot dead by two assailants, the police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Joginder Singh, they said, adding the killing might be a fallout a land dispute. An FIR has been lodged against two persons — Akhtar and Kalu, residents of Delhi — under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI

Fire in Greater Noida building, 50 rescued

noida: A fire broke out in a six-storey building in Greater Noida on Saturday, following which 50 persons were moved to safety, the officials said. No injuries were reported in the fire that broke out in the basement of the building located in Shahberi village of Bisrakh area in Greater Noida (West), a senior official said. “The fire had broken out in the basement and several trapped were rescued," Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Chhabi said, adding that the cause of the fire was unknown. PTI

Woman kills husband with paramour’s help

ghaziabad: A woman and her lover were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing her husband and later passing his death as suicide, the police said. The accused have been identified as Kavita and Vinay. On November 30, Mahesh was found dead at his house and Kavita told the family that he had allegedly committed suicide, Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said. The post-mortem report revealed that the man was suffocated to death, which created suspicion and a probe was launched, he said.