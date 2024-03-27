Man shot over property dispute in Mangolpuri

New Delhi, March 26
A person allegedly fired shots at a woman and man over a property dispute on Holi, which left the man dead in the Mangolpuri area of Delhi. The police confirmed on Tuesday that the man, identified as Vinod, has succumbed to his injuries.
An officer said they received a call at 8.42 pm reporting a person firing shots at three persons in F-Block, Mangolpuri. Upon arrival, the police found Vinod and his wife Malti lying in front of their house, with Vinod’s sister also injured.
Vinod had sustained gunshot wounds and was in critical condition. The injured were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.
A police team later arrested accused Vivek with a ‘desi katta’, live cartridge and two used cartridges.
Forensic teams inspected the spot, and statements from the injured sister were recorded. The police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.
Prima facie, the motive appears to be property-related as the accused lived on the ground floor while the victim lived on the first floor. Further investigation is underway.
