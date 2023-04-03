Man stabbed to death, four held

ANI

New Delhi, April 2

A person was killed and three others were badly injured in a stabbing incident at Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Saturday, the police have said.

On April 1, around 8:30 pm, two PCR calls were received regarding a quarrel at Prem Nagar in Anand Parbat, they said.

Four accused have been apprehended and further investigation is in progress. All accused are residents of Premnagar. The motive behind the crime seemed to be revenge for an old confrontation.

On enquiry, it was revealed that four persons — Karan (22), Deepak (40), Pravesh (22) and Meenu (4) — sustained injuries and taken to Sardar Patel Hospital. On the statement of Pravesh, a case was registered at the Anand Parbat police station.