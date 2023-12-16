Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Trilokpuri

New Delhi, December 16
A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Saturday, police said.
A PCR call was received where the caller informed that his brother was stabbed by Babu, they said.
Police reached LBS Hospital where Trilokpuri resident Tushar was admitted. On inquiry, his brother Sameer (13) stated that Aman and Babu had stabbed his brother in front of their house, a senior police officer said.
He called the police and brought his injured brother to LBS hospital. During treatment, the injured was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, the officer said, adding that Tushar succumbed during treatment, the officer said.
A case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered at Kalyanpuri police station, the officer said.
The two accused have been apprehended. They revealed that the reason behind the murder was an old quarrel and further investigation is on, police added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
PM Modi to inaugurate Surat Diamond Bourse, world's largest office complex, today
Will also inaugurate new integrated terminal building of Sur...