Man thrashed, locked in godown over minor dispute

New Delhi, May 16

A 30-year-old man was allegedly thrashed and confined to a godown by his friends for three days over a minor dispute before the police rescued him.

Four persons have been arrested in this regard. Jeetu, who works as a waiter at marriage functions, was found by his elder brother Pramod Sharma, who alerted the police on Tuesday.

According to DCP, West District, Vichitra Veer, Sharma reported that his brother had been severely beaten up and locked in a godown at Karampura in Moti Nagar. A team from the local police station rushed to the spot and rescued Jeetu.

Subsequently, the police arrested Surender alias Lakhan (54), Sonu Singh (33), Manish (28) and Mukesh (34) from the same area.

Investigations revealed that on May 11, Jeetu, along with his four friends, was consuming alcohol at the godown, where an altercation broke out over a minor issue, the officer said. Jeetu’s friends allegedly assaulted him and locked him in the godown, providing him food during his captivity, he added.

Initially, the victim’s family thought Jeetu was staying with his friends, but later discovered that he was locked up by them.