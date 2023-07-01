Man thrashed to death at female friend's house

PTI

Ghaziabad (UP), June 30

A 23-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death over visiting his minor girlfriend’s house, the police here said on Friday. Three people have been arrested in this connection.

The victim, identified as Parvez, had gone to the girl’s residence in the Khoda area on Thursday, DCP (Trans Hindon) Vivek Chandra Yadav said. When the girl’s father found out, he and his nephews allegedly thrashed Parvez. He also narrated a false story to the police that Parvez was a thief who had broken into their home, Yadav said.

The victim, Parvez, was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Parvez’s brother against the minor girl’s father and his two nephews, Yadav said. They were arrested on Friday and an investigation is underway, he added.