Man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife

New Delhi, December 17
Following a spat with his wife, a 30-year-old man allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first-floor terrace of a building in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area under the influence of alcohol and then jumped off it, police said on Saturday.
Both Man Singh and his son were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, they said.
Police said the incident took place around 10:30 pm on Friday.
The man's wife, Pooja, has alleged that they shared a strained relationship and she was living with her grandmother along with her son, police officials said.
She said her husband arrived at her residence around 7 pm in an inebriated state and picked a fight with her, they added.
Following the fight, the man took the child to the first-floor terrace and flung him to the ground from a height of around 21 feet. He himself jumped off the terrace after that, a senior police officer said.
A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a probe launched, the police said.
