 Man caught on camera trying to strangle woman in Delhi's Dwarka; decamps with her bag, mobile phone

  • Delhi
Man caught on camera trying to strangle woman in Delhi’s Dwarka; decamps with her bag, mobile phone

The entire episode was caught on CCTV camera

Photo for representation.



IANS

New Delhi, January 8

A woman fell victim to a robber who tried to strangle her before making off with her belongings in Delhi’s Dwarka, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on January 6 at 6.30 am on an isolated street in Uttam Nagar and the entire episode was caught on a CCTV camera.

The shocking video, circulating widely on social media, revealed the assailant sneaking up on the unsuspecting woman as she walked alone on the deserted street.

Shiv Kumar aka Vikky (38), a native of Rajasthan, allegedly grabbed the woman by her neck and tried to strangle her while she cried out for help.

When the woman fell unconscious on the ground, the accused fled away with her belongings, as per the video.

Dwarka DCP M Harsha Vardhan said the accused was nabbed the same day.

“Kumar was arrested and the robbed bag and mobile recovered from him. He has been sent to judicial custody,” said the DCP.

According to police, Kumar was found involved in six previous cases.

