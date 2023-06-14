Man wanted for twin murders lands in Delhi Police net

—IANS

New Delhi, June 13

A 32-year-old man, who was wanted in several cases, including two murders, has been arrested from the Mehrauli area, the police said on Tuesday.

Jaimeet alias Monu, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, was also carrying a reward of Rs 60,000 announced by the Haryana Police for information leading to his arrest.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, said recently, information was received that Jaimeet would come to the Mehrauli area to meet his associate for plotting murder of rival gang members.

Notably, he always armed and didn't hesitate to open fire upon a police team.

"Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid near Mehrauli from where he was nabbed while he was coming from Gurugram road," Yadav said.