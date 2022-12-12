Man who stole bikes for joyrides held

New Delhi, December 11

A most-wanted auto-lifter, who stole bikes only for joyrides, was held in Delhi’s Dwarka district. A police officer said the accused used to do crime only for pleasure. In all, 10 vehicles were recovered from him.

On interrogation, the thief, identified as Ravi, said that he stole two-wheelers from different areas of Delhi only for joyriding. — IANS