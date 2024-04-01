Man working to repair gas pipe dies in blaze, another left injured

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

A fire incident in north Delhi resulted in the loss of one life and left another person injured on Saturday night. The mishap occurred due to a leakage in an Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) pipeline, leading to a fire in the vicinity of Pardeep Vihar, Ibrahim Pur, as reported by the police.

“A call was received at 10.53 pm on Saturday regarding a fire erupting from an IGL gas pipeline. The situation was grave, with reports of two to three persons trapped in the blaze,” they added.

The Burari police station was promptly alerted and mobilised into action. “Fire was discovered in the IGL gas pipeline. Two fire tenders also reached the spot, and the fire was extinguished. The police located nearby IGL workers who assisted the firefighting team in halting the leakage,” said DCP, North district, Manoj Kumar Meena.

The police said two persons — Raj Kumar and Parveen —were engaged in the repair works of the pipeline. Raj Kumar (42), a resident of Surender Colony, sustained injuries in the incident and was promptly taken to Burari Hospital for initial treatment before being transferred to LNJP Hospital for further medical attention. Unfortunately, Parveen, his co-worker, succumbed to his injuries.

Based on preliminary inquiries, the police revealed that both Raj Kumar and Parveen were employed by an authorised service provider of IGL entrusted with the repair of the faulty pipeline.

The police have registered a case under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.