Mandaviya releases book on PM Modi

New Delhi, March 12
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya released the book titled ‘Modi Magic: The Story of Unparalleled India Through Numbers’, authored by Amit Chimnani, a chartered accountant and former president of CA Raipur branch, in the Capital on Tuesday.
Mandaviya commended the effort of presenting government actions with factual data, emphasising the importance of understanding government initiatives through numerical analysis. He praised Chimnani’s work for providing comprehensive insights into various sectors, thereby making government actions more accessible to the public.
