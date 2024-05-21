Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 31 in excise policy case

New Delhi, May 21
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended till May 31 the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and others accused in the alleged liquor policy scam.
Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after arrest by the CBI. Subsequently, he was arrested by the ED.
On May 15, the Delhi court had extended his custody till May 30 in the same case.
Meanwhile, a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court is slated to pronounce later in the day its verdict on the bail plea filed by Sisodia, who remains behind bars on corruption and money laundering charges.
Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its eighth charge sheet before a special court, naming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as accused.
A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case so far, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, several AAP leaders, BRS leader K. Kavitha, and others.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court
Bhawra also moves High Court challenging CAT order dismissin...
NIA begins probe on alleged AAP foreign funding by pro-Khalistani groups: Sources
Delhi L-G had on May 5 written to MHA recommending NIA probe...
No traces of carcinogen found in tested MDH, Everest, other Indian spices: FSSAI
The regulator said no such traces were found in 300 samples ...
Pune Porsche crash: Who gave minor the car to drive, ‘it's murder, not accident’, family of techies killed demand strict action
‘Law should take action against the accused so that people l...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IT professionals on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...