 Manoj Tiwari highlights Centre's initiatives for women

  • Delhi
Manoj Tiwari highlights Centre’s initiatives for women

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj address a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: mUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 15

Former Delhi BJP president and sitting MP Manoj Tiwari, alongside New Delhi LS candidate Bansuri Swaraj, highlighted the initiatives of the Narendra Modi government aimed at enhancing women’s safety and education. Addressing the media, they unveiled plans for the construction of a 1,000-bed hostel in Timarpur for women students in Delhi, underscoring the government’s commitment to women empowerment and educational advancement.

Tiwari criticised the Delhi government for allegedly neglecting the educational needs of girl students and working women over the past decade. He commended the Modi government for providing hostels for working women through the New Delhi Municipal Council and praised the initiative to construct the hostel at Delhi University utilising the Nirbhaya Fund.

Tiwari emphasised the government’s dedication to fulfilling its promises.

Bansuri highlighted the swift response of the government to demands for the hostel, noting, “A demand for a hostel was made on March 7, 2024, and by March 15, construction of a grand hostel is beginning at a cost of Rs 272 crore.”

Stressing the importance of women’s safety, she mentioned the installation of CCTV cameras worth Rs 72 crore in the hostel.

Additionally, Bansuri announced the construction of a Gurmukhi centre at Khalsa College of Delhi University, highlighting the government’s efforts to promote linguistic diversity and cultural education.

