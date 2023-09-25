Masked men loot jewellery shop in Rohini

New Delhi, Septembet 24
Four masked men allegedly looted a jewellery shop in the Rohini area, the police said on Sunday.
The 48-year-old proprietor said in his complaint at the Vijay Nagar Police Station that he was calculating the day’s collection on Friday when a man wearing a mask and a helmet entered the shop around 7 pm. Three more masked men followed.
Sensing trouble, he hid in the shop’s locker room. Later, an employee informed him that the accused had taken away gold, silver, Rs 75,000 in cash and other valuables, he told the police.
The police have registered an FIR under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation. While the CCTV cameras are being scanned, no arrests have been made so far.
