Mass exodus of migrant workers creates workforce crises in Gurugram

Gurugram, August 8

The panicked exodus of migrants after Nuh clashes has hit Gurugram’s realty and service sector hard. With majority of construction workers, maids, barbers, vendors shutting shops after alleged threats from religious outfits, Gurugram residents have been left high and dry.

The SOS helpline of Gurugram administration is buzzing nonstop with harried calls from city residents complaining about their househelps, cooks, car cleaners, dog walkers, barbers, milkmen, vegetable or fruit vendors and even cabs drivers leaving in panic. With this exodus, the prices of services too have skyrocketed by almost double in majority of condominiums.

“They keep on saying its normal but it isn’t. You don’t get cabs for half an hour to one hour on Sohna Road as there are less cabs. The autos are also less and they are charging almost double for the rides. The maids in our area have all taken salaries and left saying their landlord has asked them to vacate. We are elderly couple and not having a maid or cook is virtually impossible for us,” says Major Vikram Yadav of Sector 66.

The 24-hour maid services have doubled the prices and are charging a minimum of 35,000 now. The situation is grim for local saloons and even boutiques as almost 80 per cent of their workforce is gone now.

The realty market has faced the biggest blow as many small time projects have been halted.

“Migrant workers have monopoly on majority of constructions works. The projects have taken a hit as many have fled the city and others are scared to step out to work. We are even facing issues getting construction material as the transport of same is monopolised by them. Those who are chasing them out or calling for economic boycott should first arrange workforce from their community and then create nuisance,” said builder Rajesh Dalal of South City.

DC Nishant Yadav said that administration was continuously working on confidence building but it will take time.

“The helpline is always buzzing about maids not coming. Our core concern is restoring confidence in these migrants and help them get back to work. Those who might have left for brief period will also return, we just need to give time. It was an unprecedented communal crises,” he said.

