Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

New Delhi, August 13
A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in north Delhi’s Alipur area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The fire department took three hours to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.
Information regarding the blaze was received at around 3.10 pm, following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said.
The fire at the godown, which stored chemicals used in PVC, was doused by around 6.10 pm, they added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...