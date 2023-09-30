Massive fire at Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi

New Delhi, September 29

A massive fire broke out at Asia’s largest wholesale vegetable market Azadpur Mandi on Friday, with officials saying it has been brought under control. A call was received at 5.20 pm about the blaze and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 6.30 pm, the officials said.

It is suspected that the fire broke out in a garbage pile behind a tomato vendor at the mandi and spread in no time. There was no casualty in the fire.

Videos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the market, creating panic among the local people.

Earlier on Friday, a massive fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in Ghaziabad’s Kotwali Ghantaghar area. No casualties were reported in the incident.— Agencies

