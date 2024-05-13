Mayor writes to Delhi MC Commissioner on issue of illegal parking

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

In an initiative to tackle the problem of illegal parking in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) called for a stern action on Sunday.

Problem thriving under aap: BJP Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said on Sunday that the illegal parking mafia was thriving under the protection of the AAP, highlighting the Mayor’s “failure” to address complaints regarding marked illegal parking zones.

In a letter written to MCD Commissioner, Mayor Shelly Oberoi highlighted the impacts of illegal parking on public convenience, traffic flow, the civic body’s reputation and financial stability.

Urging swift and resolute action, the Mayor has asked the Commissioner to direct the officials concerned to identify the illegal parking hotspots, and submit a comprehensive report within five days.

“It has come to my notice that so many illegal parking facilities are being run in various parts of Delhi. The illegal parking of vehicles causes traffic jams, thus posing inconvenience to public while tarnishing the image of the civic body. Apart from this, it has resulted in huge revenue loss to the municipal corporation. This is a matter of great concern,” the letter read.

The Mayor’s letter further read, “It is desired that necessary directions be given to the officer concerned to identify various illegal parking spots in Delhi, prepare a list of the identified spots, and take stern action, and submit the report to the office of undersigned (Mayor) within five days.”

