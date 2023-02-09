Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

The Supreme Court today issued notices to the offices of Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) and MCD House Pro tem Presiding Officer on a petition filed by AAP and its mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, seeking directions for early mayoral election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Asking the offices of the L-G and the Pro tem Presiding Officer to respond to the AAP petition, a Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud posted the matter for hearing on Monday. The AAP petition also demanded that the members nominated by the L-G should not be allowed to vote in the mayoral election, which hadn’t been held despite three attempts.

The order came after senior counsel AM Singhvi submitted on behalf of the AAP that though the MCD poll were held on December 4 last year, the elections to the offices of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee have not been held.

The AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December 2022 while the BJP won in 104 wards. The AAP has accused the BJP of running away from holding the mayor poll.

The first meeting of the newly-elected MCD House was adjourned on January 6 due to ruckus by AAP and the BJP members. The election could not be held on January 24 as the House was adjourned indefinitely by the LG-appointed presiding officer following uproar by councillors.

On Monday, the election couldn't take place following uproar over voting rights given to members nominated by the L-G, with the AAP accusing the BJP of stealing its mandate.