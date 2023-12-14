MC starts tree census in Capital

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has begun the process of ‘Tree Census’ in its wards for the first time.

The process of counting trees in all the wards of the corporation will be completed within 15 days. The Horticulture Department will mark each tree with its serial number. In the first phase of the process, census will be carried out manually. In the second phase, location and tagging of trees will be done through AI technology.