MC survey on perilous buildings suspicious: Ex-Mayor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and former Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has raised serious concerns about the authenticity of a recent buidling survey conducted by the MCD. The survey, which assessed 17.94 lakh houses across Delhi, identified only four houses as dangerous, a result Singh termed “ridiculous and suspicious”.

Singh criticised the survey process, suggesting it was conducted fraudulently in collusion with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the MCD. “Out of 17.94 lakh houses surveyed in the whole of Delhi, only four houses being categorised as dangerous is a matter of concern,” he said.

The MCD’s report showed that of the 17.94 lakh houses surveyed, one house in the Shahdara South zone required maintenance under the A (maintenance) category, and three houses in the Rohini zone were marked under the B (building) category. Additionally, four buildings in the Shahdara South zone were identified as on the verge of collapse. The survey has so far covered 64 per cent of the houses across MCD’s 12 zones.

The survey is part of a larger effort to identify potentially hazardous buildings before the monsoon season. On the other hand, the MCD continues to survey the remaining houses, aiming at avoiding any untoward incident during the rainy season.

