MCD extends geo-tag deadline

PTI

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the last date for geo-tagging properties till June 30, to give another opportunity to taxpayers to register their property with the civic body, an official order said on Monday. The extension has been given as a large number of taxpayers were not able to register their properties at the MCD portal due to technical glitches or other issues, the order said. PTI

Eight nabbed for stabbing

New Delhi: The police have arrested six persons and apprehended two juveniles for stabbing a man to death and injuring another in the Harit Vihar area of north Delhi. The accused have been identified as Umesh (23), Lala (22), Chintu (23), Mohit (19), Rohita (19), Sumit (20), and two juveniles. The police recovered the alleged murder weapon, a scooter and a motorcycle belonging to the accused.