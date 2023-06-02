MCD launches dengue-malaria prevention month

PTI

New Delhi, June 1

A month-long campaign on combating vector-borne diseases was started by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday, officials said.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi launched the 'Dengue-Malaria Prevention Month' campaign from ward number 86 of the Karol Bagh Zone of the MCD, they added.

Awareness programmes will now be conducted in each zone of the municipal body.

According to a municipal report issued on May 29, 74 cases of dengue and 23 cases of malaria have been reported in Delhi this year till May 27. Mayor Oberoi emphasised that the MCD is on “high alert” regarding vector-borne diseases, adding that the cooperation of citizens is crucial to prevent them.