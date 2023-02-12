MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Sunday approved February 16 as the date for election of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee. The date was proposed by Delhi government.

After three failed attempts to elect the mayor, the MCD, on Thursday, had proposed February 16 for the election of the Mayor for the fourth time.

The recent meeting was held on February 6 when the MCD House had to be adjourned by the pro tem speaker after AAP councillors contested the voting rights extended to the nominated members – also known as Aldermen.

Consequent upon the adjournment, AAP knocked the door of the Supreme Court. The apex court on Wednesday had issued notices to the offices of Delhi Lt Governor and MCD House pro tem presiding officer on the petition filed by the AAP and its mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi. They (petitioners) were seeking directions from the Supreme Court for early mayoral election of the MCD.

The first meeting of the newly-elected MCD House was adjourned on January 6 due to a ruckus by AAP and BJP members. The Delhi mayor election could not be held on January 24 as the House was adjourned indefinitely by the LG-appointed presiding officer following an uproar by councillors.

