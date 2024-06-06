MCD not to accept cheques for property tax from July 1

New Delhi, June 5
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to discontinue property tax payments through cheques from July 1 in view of the problem of dishonoured cheques. Property tax will have to be paid digitally through UPI, wallets, demand draft, pay order or through any online payment gateway.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...