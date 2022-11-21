MCD poll: NGO demands 4% vendor licences for persons with disabilities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 20

In a first-of-its-kind ‘manifesto’, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment of Disabled People (NCPEDP) today sought the attention of political parties to consider six areas of concern for persons with disabilities (PwD). They also urged the parties to incorporate the issues in their manifestos for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Other suggestions Accessible elections that are under the ambit of the Municipal Corporation

Convenient accessibility to public spaces

Schools and colleges to be made accessible and inclusive

Identification of jobs for persons with disabilities

“This is a clarion call to the key political actors in Delhi — the BJP, AAP, and the Congress. We are hopeful that these political parties will accommodate the concern of disabled people,” Arman Ali, Executive Director of the NCPEDP says.

The document not only charts the areas of focus but also offer assistance to the to-be-elected councillors for better implementation of policies friendly for persons with disabilities.

The manifesto stresses on six key areas, the first being access to transport. “The public transport should be designed in a manner that people with disabilities have an easy and convenient access,” the ‘manifesto’ reads.

It also mentions the issue of accessible elections. The MCD elections and other electoral process under the ambit of the MCD must be made accessible in line with Election Commission’s Accessible Elections Campaign, it reads.

Thirdly, the group has sought convenient accessibility to public spaces such as shopping malls, cinema halls, parks and offices. All public spaces should be made accessible in accordance with the National Building Code and other applicable norms for easy access by persons with disabilities, the document says.

It also calls for schools and colleges to be made completely accessible for persons with disabilities as well as inclusive.

For improving the financial situation, the document urges for preferential issuance licence issuance to vendors with disability. “A preference as well as reservation of minimum four per cent should be given while issuing licences to small scale vendors,” Ali said.

The manifesto also calls for identification of jobs for persons with disabilities and of employment opportunities suitable for persons with disabilities under the scope of MCD. “Despite considerable progress, and enactment of Rights of PWD Act, 2016, we woefully lack in providing even basic facilities to disabled people. We solicit cooperation of all stakeholders in creating an equitable world,” the NCPEDP said.