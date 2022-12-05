 MCD poll turnout 50.4% despite high-decibel campaign : The Tribune India

MCD poll turnout 50.4% despite high-decibel campaign

MCD poll turnout 50.4% despite high-decibel campaign

(Clockwise from above) Women after casting their vote in the Sadar Bazaar area of New Delhi on Sunday



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

Even after a high-decibel campaign for elections to the 250 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) seats by political parties, voters showed subdued enthusiasm, as the turnout was only 50.47 per cent till 5.30 pm.

In the high-stakes polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) left no stone unturned to wrest power from the BJP, which has been eyeing its fourth consecutive tenure in the civic body. The Congress, which has suffered a back-to-back drubbing in the Capital since 2014 in the parliamentary, Assembly and MCD polls, also tried hard to win back some lost ground.

The voter turnout was very low in the morning hours. It went up to 18 per cent at 12.30 pm and rose further to 30 per cent by 2.30 pm. In all, 50.47 per cent of over 1.45 crore voters exercised their franchise. The counting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The turnout in the MCD polls has traditionally remained low in the city. In the last three elections held in 2007, 2012 and 2017, Delhi recorded a turnout of 53.55 per cent, 53.39 per cent and 43.24 per cent, respectively.

There were no major glitches reported in EVMs and voting passed off peacefully with high security at the 3,360 critical booths in 493 locations, where more than 25,000 cops, nearly 13,000 Home Guards personnel and 100 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed.

Several people in northeast Delhi and some other areas complained that their names were missing from the voters’ lists. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar was among those who could not vote. The BJP says it has filed a complaint with the state election panel over the missing names. The polling stations in Bawana’s Katewara village wore a deserted look as its residents boycotted the elections, alleging negligence from the civic body and thus no one turned up at the polling booths in the Nangal Thakran ward of the Bawana Assembly constituency.

Kejriwal, along with his parents, wife and children, cast his vote at the Civil Lines. After exiting the polling booth, he appealed to people to vote for a party that works for them. The BJP and AAP accused each other of violating the model code of conduct during voting. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that recorded messages of Kejriwal making an appeal to people to vote for AAP were received by lakhs of people on the day of polling. He said it was a violation of poll code and lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission. The party also lodged a complaint against AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak and another party leader, Vijendra Garg.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Solapur, video of ceremony goes viral

2
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

4
Sports

‘Hero or villain’: Twitterati divided over KL Rahul after India lose opening ODI to Bangladesh

5
Delhi

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

6
Diaspora

Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

7
Impact Feature

Safe Cam 360 Reviews - Shocking Scam Complaints From Real Customers

8
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar; has arrived to cast vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

9
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill oozes oomph in her latest song 'Ghani Syaani'

10
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Top News

Gujarat Elections 2022 phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting begins in 93 seats, PM Modi, Amit Shah to vote in Ahmedabad,

Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting on in 93 constituencies; 19.17 per cent turnout till 11 am

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among early voters

19 per cent polling till 11am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh Yadav claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

19 per cent polling till 11am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh Yadav claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

As the voting progresses, both SP and BJP hurl allegations a...

Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench

Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench

The Delhi govt opposes the Centre's plea saying it will only...

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...

Punjabi man shot dead at gas station in Canada’s Brampton

Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...


Cities

View All

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death in Amritsar district

BSF's 58th Raising Day: Mahila Praharis scripting stories of courage, says MoS

Drone with 3-kg heroin shot down in Tarn Taran

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Broken Stretches Mohali: Sector 77-76 road not repaired for year

Chandigarh logs only 38 Covid-19 cases in November

Curtains down on Chandigarh Carnival

Air quality panel bans non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

Delhi HC sets aside conviction, 6-yr jail term considering lost trial court record

MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in City to remain shut on Sunday

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Deer strays into busy area, rescued

Farmers to protest outside residences of MPs today

3 held with heroin in Goraya

SHO reunites lost child with mother in 30 minutes; video goes viral

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

Decline in production, sales worries Ludhiana hosiery manufacturers

Haphazard parking on highway poses threat to motorists at night

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Taking pride in mother tongue Punjabi

Delimitation of wards incomplete, leaders expect delay in Patiala MC poll

No DJ event at Punjabi University techfest in Patiala

Four of gang arrested for theft at six shops in Patiala