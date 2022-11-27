 MCD polls: BJP carries out door-to-door campaigns; Nadda says AAP has deprived Delhi of development : The Tribune India

MCD polls: BJP carries out door-to-door campaigns; Nadda says AAP has deprived Delhi of development

The December 4 MCD polls are being seen as a high stakes contest with the AAP and the Congress eyeing to wrest the civic body from the BJP which ruled it for 15 years

MCD polls: BJP carries out door-to-door campaigns; Nadda says AAP has deprived Delhi of development

BJP President J P Nadda meets people in Keshav Puram during an election campaign for upcoming MCD elections, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, November 27

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers, carried out door-to-door campaigns here on Sunday ahead of the municipal polls, with party chief JP Nadda saying the AAP has deprived Delhi of development while the country is marching ahead.

The December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls are being seen as a high stakes contest with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress eyeing to wrest the civic body from the BJP which ruled it for 15 years.

Seeking support for BJP candidates in a door-to-door campaign in the Wazirpur area, Nadda assailed the AAP government alleging it deprived Delhi of development while the entire country is marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party is going to win 180 of the 250 wards in the elections to the MCD, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed while campaigning in the Baljeet Nagar ward.

“People have come to realise that (Chief Minister and AAP national convener) Arvind Kejriwal says something and does exactly the opposite. AAP leaders know through their internal surveys that they are badly losing the polls,” he said.

The Delhi BJP also took around 10,000 slum dwellers from 50 assembly constituencies for a visit of 3,024 flats recently provided to people from economically weaker sections under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan’ scheme at Kalkaji.

The BJP is determined to provide ‘pucca’ houses to all slum dwellers of Delhi by 2027, the party’s national secretary Sunil Deodhar said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal campaigned in the Gandhi Nagar and the Shastri Nagar areas of East Delhi. The “biggest evidence” of the Kejriwal government’s “corruption” was withdrawing its excuse policy-2021, he said.

The excise policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the AAP government in July after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged violation of rules in its implementation on November 17 last year.

“The AAP government in Delhi has proved to be a complete failure when it comes to discharging responsibilities, and that is the reason why the BJP is getting the love and support of the people of the city,” he said.

“Together, Kejriwal and his ministers have crossed the pinnacle of corruption and tarnished the image of India not only in the country but also abroad,” Goyal alleged.

In the Kalkaji area, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Kejriwal talks about making everything free, but when it comes to funds for it, he becomes dependent on the central government.

“People of Delhi have been cheated for the last eight years in the name of politics of freebies followed by Kejriwal and his party,” Puri said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami claimed the “immense support” being received from the public is a “direct proof” that the people of Delhi are going to make the BJP victorious in the MCD polls.

Over one lakh BJP workers led by Nadda reached out to voters across the 250 municipal wards during the campaign, said a statement issued by the Delhi BJP.

BJP national vice president and Delhi in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, Union Minister Ajay Bhatt, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and MPs Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Vardhan, Rameah Bidhuri, Nishikant Dubey and Parvesh Sahib Singh also campaigned for the polls.

#BJP #Congress #JP Nadda

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

2
Haryana

Haryana Panchayat polls results: BJP, AAP, INLD candidates win on several zila parishad seats

3
Punjab

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

4
World

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

5
Nation

Over 60 cops escort Dalit groom on horseback in UP's Sambhal; contribute Rs 11,000 'wedding gift' to couple

6
Nation Spurious Drugs

82 kids had acute kidney injury, 70 died: Gambia

7
Punjab

95% houses to get zero bill in next cycle: Punjab CM

8
Punjab

Sucha Singh Langah awarded 'tankhah' by Takht

9
Chandigarh

Traffic goes haywire as 15K protesters throng Mohali

10
Comment 75 Years of Partiiton

Bhulaer village's trauma

Don't Miss

View All
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Top News

We asked Congress to target terror, they targeted Modi: PM in Gujarat

We asked Congress to target terror, they aimed at Modi: PM in Gujarat

PM accuses Congress and newer parties of practising politics...

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

Sources say a few of participants were individuals or groups...

13 injured after 20-ft fall on railway track as part of foot over-bridge collapses in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

13 injured after falling on railway track as part of foot over-bridge collapses in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

One person suffers head injuries and his condition is critic...

Shanghai hit by Covid protests as anger spreads across China

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...

Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

As per official, police had specific information that a cons...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ indefinite protest begins

Farmers' indefinite protest begins

Pak drone shot down near IB

Amritsar: Support grows to prevent axing of century-old Bohar tree

Traffic on Islamabad-Gawal Mandi Chowk road needs streamlining

Amritsar: 1 booked for 'rape'

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

Nomadic 'cat-hunters' threat to wildlife in Malwa region

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

Traffic goes haywire as 15K protesters throng Mohali

Commuters harassed at Housing Board Chowk in Chandigarh

Two bikers run over by truck in Mohali

Nurse’s murder: Ex-cop in 3-day police remand

Satyendar Jain’s Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

Satyendar Jain's Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

Cyclist dies as luxury car hits him on Delhi's Mahipalpur flyover

Videos, info about jailed AAP minister being leaked by people close to Arvind Kejriwal: BJP

Prevent prostitution rackets from operating under garb of massage parlours: HC to Delhi Police

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Farmers lay siege to DC office

Wait gets longer to see sugar mill functional

Inter-state gang of bank thieves busted; four Bihar men held

Markfed officer held for 'seeking' Rs 35K bribe

Sarpanch booked for brandishing pistols

First Hero-Harley bike likely to hit market in two years

First Hero-Harley bike likely to hit market in two years

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

Civic body’s C&D waste mgmt plant yet to see the light of day

Private agencies, FCI stay away as paddy arrival comes to end in dist

Wait for RT-PCR lab gets longer

Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam: Patiala police arrest third rank holder

Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam: Patiala police arrest third rank holder

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Shortage of drivers limits Patiala health officials’ field visits

Quiz marks Constitution Day celebrations at girls’ college in Patiala

Patiala district reports 6 fresh cases of dengue