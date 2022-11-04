 MCD polls: Delhi BJP not to repeat outgoing councilors on 60-70 per cent seats : The Tribune India

MCD polls: Delhi BJP not to repeat outgoing councilors on 60-70 per cent seats

Performance of ticket seekers such as work done during Covid-19 pandemic will be given priority in candidate selection

MCD polls: Delhi BJP not to repeat outgoing councilors on 60-70 per cent seats

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, November 4

With MCD elections around the corner, the Delhi BJP on Friday hinted at not repeating its outgoing councillors on at least 60-70 per cent of the wards even as the Congress received over 1,000 applications from ticket seekers.

The three major contestants -- the BJP, the AAP and the Congress -- have started working on their strategies and candidate selection for the polls to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the dates of which are likely to be announced soon.

The Delhi Congress has already received over 1,000 applications from probables seeking party tickets for the polls. The party will streamline the candidate selection process in back-to-back meetings on Saturday and Sunday, according to party unit chief Anil Kumar. 

Several Delhi BJP leaders said the reports that the party will replace all its sitting councillors with new faces was technically incorrect.

“With several factors playing out like reduced number of wards, rotation of reserved seats for women and SC candidates and delimitation, almost 60-70 per cent sitting councillors will effectively loose the claim over party ticket," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.    

Not more than 30 per cent sitting councillors will have the chance to be repeated this time even if the party so decides, he said.

“There were several reasons that necessitated changed faces in a majority of wards. Before unification of the three municipal corporations earlier this year, the total number of wards was 272 that has now come down to 250 under the MCD," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

Of the 250 wards, there are many that were earlier reserved for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

"Due to rotation of wards, many of these that were earlier reserved for women or SC have now become general. Vice versa, many general wards have become reserved," he added.

Delimitation has also affected the voter composition of wards, thereby requiring candidate change for the coming polls, he said.

The BJP leaders said two surveys -- one by the central leadership and the other by the Delhi BJP -- are being conducted for effective candidate selection for the MCD polls.

"The surveys are likely to be wrapped up by third week of November. These are being conducted to test the winnability potential of ticket aspirants," they said.

Performance of ticket seekers such as work done during Covid-19 pandemic and active role played in helping people avail benefits of the Modi government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, will be given priority in candidate selection, party leaders said.

Delhi Congress president Kumar said his party is ready for the MCD polls and there is enthusiasm among the workers to fight on the party symbol.

"The Delhi Congress has already received over 1,000 applications (from ticket seekers). However, after the poll dates are announced, another chance will be given to the party leaders and workers who could not apply for the tickets to the MCD polls," he said.

The applications were received till October 31 and then the process was stopped. However, there were some eligible candidates for tickets who could not apply who will be given another opportunity, he said.

"Apart from young leaders and workers, we will also give preference to those who have been active over the years in attending party campaigns and programmes like our relief work during the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

The ruling AAP is also conducting a survey to find suitable candidates with winning potential, sources in the party said.

In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to death of candidates.

The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27 wards.

#BJP #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

3
Nation

Supreme Court upholds amended employees' pension scheme with modifications; extends deadline to join it

4
World

'If in office or on way to office, please return home': Twitter layoffs begin today

5
Trending

Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

7
Punjab

Punjab tops Union Education Ministry's performance index, Chandigarh bags second spot

8
Nation

Canada told to prevent anti-India activities by individuals, groups

9
Patiala In brief

Patiala: Thapar hosts food festival

10
Trending

Is this Rishi Sunak dancing 'shirtless' at Ibiza club? Viral video sets Internet on fire; has over 3.6 million views

Don't Miss

View All
Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup
Trending

Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Top News

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot at during protest in Punjab’s Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar

The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the cri...

Delhi minister Gopal Rai to convene high-level meet to decide GRAP stage 4 implementation

As pollution rises, 50% Delhi govt staff to work from home, private offices asked to follow suit

Primary schools to be closed from Saturday

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

Primary schools in Delhi to be closed from Saturday

Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today

AAP announces Isudan Gadhvi as its CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls

The former TV journalist had joined the AAP in 2021

Who is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP’s Gujarat chief ministerial candidate?

Who is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate?

The former TV personality belongs to a well-to-do farmers' f...


Cities

View All

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot at during protest in Punjab’s Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar

SGPC president polls: Shiromani Akali Dal declares Harjinder Singh Dhami as party candidate

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Release Sikh prisoners, punish 1984 riots perpetrators, demands Kirti Kisan Union in Amritsar

Two trucks carrying illegal sand seized

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Our ultimate aim should be to generate sustainable incomes for farmers, says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as he inaugurates CII Agro Tech in Chandigarh

We should aim at generating sustainable income for farmers, says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as he inaugurates CII Agro Tech in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh improves 15 points in education rankings

Punjab tops Union Education Ministry's performance index, Chandigarh bags second spot

Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

MCD polls to be held on December 4, results on December 7

Delhi municipal elections to be held on December 4, results on December 7

As pollution rises, 50% Delhi govt staff to work from home, private offices asked to follow suit

Supreme Court to take up stubble-burning issue on November 10

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

National Human Rights Commission summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi over air pollution

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

Dengue cases in Jalandhar district rise to 219

211 found infected with dengue in Nawanshahr district

2 held with 50-gm heroin in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Indian Oil, Railways set up title clash

Over 8% fee hike: Jalandhar school told to return Rs 10.65 lakh to 123 students

~7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Two more test +ve

Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Intelligent traffic mgmt system to be implemented at major city junctions

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Patiala: 3 excise officials shifted in liquor smuggling case

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik back in Patiala police net

Illegal flex boards dot Patiala roads