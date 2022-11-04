MCD polls: Delhi BJP not to repeat outgoing councilors on 60-70 per cent seats

PTI

New Delhi, November 4

With MCD elections around the corner, the Delhi BJP on Friday hinted at not repeating its outgoing councillors on at least 60-70 per cent of the wards even as the Congress received over 1,000 applications from ticket seekers.

The three major contestants -- the BJP, the AAP and the Congress -- have started working on their strategies and candidate selection for the polls to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the dates of which are likely to be announced soon.

The Delhi Congress has already received over 1,000 applications from probables seeking party tickets for the polls. The party will streamline the candidate selection process in back-to-back meetings on Saturday and Sunday, according to party unit chief Anil Kumar.

Several Delhi BJP leaders said the reports that the party will replace all its sitting councillors with new faces was technically incorrect.

“With several factors playing out like reduced number of wards, rotation of reserved seats for women and SC candidates and delimitation, almost 60-70 per cent sitting councillors will effectively loose the claim over party ticket," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

Not more than 30 per cent sitting councillors will have the chance to be repeated this time even if the party so decides, he said.

“There were several reasons that necessitated changed faces in a majority of wards. Before unification of the three municipal corporations earlier this year, the total number of wards was 272 that has now come down to 250 under the MCD," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

Of the 250 wards, there are many that were earlier reserved for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

"Due to rotation of wards, many of these that were earlier reserved for women or SC have now become general. Vice versa, many general wards have become reserved," he added.

Delimitation has also affected the voter composition of wards, thereby requiring candidate change for the coming polls, he said.

The BJP leaders said two surveys -- one by the central leadership and the other by the Delhi BJP -- are being conducted for effective candidate selection for the MCD polls.

"The surveys are likely to be wrapped up by third week of November. These are being conducted to test the winnability potential of ticket aspirants," they said.

Performance of ticket seekers such as work done during Covid-19 pandemic and active role played in helping people avail benefits of the Modi government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, will be given priority in candidate selection, party leaders said.

Delhi Congress president Kumar said his party is ready for the MCD polls and there is enthusiasm among the workers to fight on the party symbol.

"The Delhi Congress has already received over 1,000 applications (from ticket seekers). However, after the poll dates are announced, another chance will be given to the party leaders and workers who could not apply for the tickets to the MCD polls," he said.

The applications were received till October 31 and then the process was stopped. However, there were some eligible candidates for tickets who could not apply who will be given another opportunity, he said.

"Apart from young leaders and workers, we will also give preference to those who have been active over the years in attending party campaigns and programmes like our relief work during the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

The ruling AAP is also conducting a survey to find suitable candidates with winning potential, sources in the party said.

In the civic body polls in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to death of candidates.

The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27 wards.

