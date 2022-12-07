MCD Polls: Richest candidate loses; most contenders from political families register win

PTI

New Delhi, December 7

Most candidates hailing from political families emerged victorious in the Delhi civic polls, while the richest contender faced a drubbing.

Three women former mayors of Delhi emerged victorious while an ex-mayor of North Delhi lost the contest on Civil Lines ward.

AAP’s Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, trounced his Congress rival Mohd Hamid by 17,134 -- the highest victory margin. Iqbal got 19,199 and Hamid bagged 2,065 votes.

Former Seelampur MLA Mateen Ahmed’s daughter-in-law Shagufta Choudhary romped home by 15,193 votes, making it the second highest victory margin.

Delhi BJP vice president Aditya Jha’s wife Sunrika Sharma lost to AAP’s Preeti by 2,643 votes in Dilshad Colony.

The AAP’s Ashu Thakur defeated the BJP’s Kanchan Choudhary in Chittranjan Park by the lowest margin of 44 votes. Choudhary is former councillor Subhash Badhana’s daughter.

Kunwar Arjun Pal Singh Marwah, son of former Jungpura MLA Tarwinder Singh Marwah who recently joined the BJP, defeated Subhash Malhotra of the AAP in the Lajpat Nagar ward.

AAP MLA Pawandeep Sawhney’s son Punardeep Sawhney won the Chandni Chowk ward by 1,216 votes, defeating Ravinder Kumar of the BJP.

Former Congress MLA Balram Tanwar’s son Joginder lost by over 4,000 votes in the Bhati ward.

In Tigri, AAP’s Jyoti Prakash Jarwal, the wife of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, won over BJP’s Meera by 6,191 votes.

Former Okhla Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan’s daughter Ariba won from the Abul Fazal Enclave, while former Nangloi MLA Bijender Singh’s son Mandeep clinched the Nihal Vihar ward.

The only transgender candidate in the fray, Bobi of the AAP, defeated Varuna Dhaka of the Congress by 6,714 votes in Sultanpuri A. Dhaka is daughter-in-law of former Sultanpur Majra MLA Jaikishan.

Former North Delhi Mayor Avatar Singh of BJP bit the dust in the Civil Lines ward, while former BJP mayor Raja Iqbal Singh won against Antul Kohli of AAP by 577 votes.

Former mayor Narendra Chawla’s wife Urmila Chawla won from Janakpuri West ward, while former south Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat trounced AAP’s Sudha Sinha by 6,877 votes.

Former women mayors Neema Bhagat and Satya Sharma also won.

Shalini Singh, a former Mrs India who also served in the Indian Army, lost to BJP’s Ram Niwas in Dwarka A by 1,755 votes.

The BJP’s Ram Dev Sharma, the richest candidate to have contested the MCD polls, lost to AAP’s Mohd Sadiq by 11,626 votes in Ballimaran.

In Shastri Nagar, Manoj Kumar Jindal of the BJP got the better of AAP’s Babita, one of the richest candidates, by 12,209 votes.

Nandani Sharmi, who had declared assets worth over Rs 49 crore, lost to AAP’s Leena Kumar in Malviya Nagar ward by 3,630 votes.