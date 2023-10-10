MCD razes two ‘illegal’ structures

New Delhi, October 9
Civic authorities on Monday demolished two properties identified as “unauthorised constructions” in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.
The action by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was taken “in accordance with the decision” of an appellate tribunal, the MCD said in a statement. It said the MCD’s building department executed the action and both the properties were razed using heavy machinery. The operation was carried out under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines Zone, the statement added.
